Internationally acclaimed AI strategist and technologist Bibin Prathap has officially launched Space AI, a next-generation enterprise intelligence company that fuses artificial intelligence, knowledge engineering, and automation to transform how global organizations make decisions. Designed specifically for the Architecture, Engineering, Construction, and Operations (AECO) sector, Space AI brings predictive, secure, and explainable AI to the core of project management ushering in a new paradigm of trustworthy enterprise intelligence.

From AI Visionary to Startup Founder

Bibin Prathap is widely recognized for his groundbreaking work in AI infrastructure and enterprise software. He is the creator of VeritasGraph, an open-source framework that integrates knowledge graphs with retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) to enable multi-hop reasoning and verifiable source attribution. Unlike typical black-box AI systems, VeritasGraph was engineered for on-premise deployment, ensuring that enterprise data remains private and auditable making it one of the first frameworks to operationalize the concept of trustworthy AI.

Building on this foundation, Prathap also developed a full-stack AI-Powered ERP system, merging predictive analytics, intelligent process automation, and natural language interfaces into traditional enterprise modules such as finance, inventory, and human resources. This innovation turned passive systems of record into proactive systems of intelligence, empowering organizations to forecast outcomes and make real-time, data-driven decisions.

His open-source projects have been widely adopted and discussed across developer and research communities, with repositories collectively earning hundreds of GitHub stars and forks. They have been referenced in international forums as pioneering models for explainable and sovereign enterprise AI.

Global Recognition for Extraordinary Ability

Bibin Prathap's record of innovation has been consistently acknowledged at the highest professional levels. He is a Microsoft Most Valuable Professional (MVP) in AI, a Senior Member of the IEEE, and a recipient of the UAE Golden Visa for exceptional specialized talent. These honors recognize both his technical leadership and his influence in advancing responsible AI practices worldwide.

His thought leadership extends beyond engineering: he has authored widely read technical publications on topics including enterprise RAG architectures, AI governance, and predictive business intelligence. He has been invited to present at global technology events and serves as a mentor to data science and AI professionals across regions.

Space AI: Redefining Enterprise Decision-Making

Space AI represents the next evolution of Prathap's mission to make AI both intelligent and trustworthy at scale. The company's platform applies advanced machine learning, computer vision, and autonomous decision agents to help enterprises transition from manual oversight to predictive operations.

Space AI provides real-time visibility, forecasting, and prescriptive insights across budgets, schedules, and resources. Its AI engine predicts project delays, identifies anomalies, and recommends corrective actions before risks escalate. Built with privacy-by-design architecture, all analytics and reasoning processes are hosted securely within client-controlled environments.

According to Space AI's official website-

"SPACE AI operating system enables your enterprise to evolve from managing systems to driving breakthroughs. Modernize data, automate complexity, and innovate without limits."

Visit pmspace.ai for more information.

A Strategic Launch with Global Promise

Though newly launched, Space AI builds on Prathap's proven foundation of AI frameworks and enterprise adoption. His prior innovations VeritasGraph and the AI-ERP have already demonstrated measurable impact, and now serve as the technological backbone for Space AI's platform. By bridging the gap between transparency, prediction, and autonomy, Prathap aims to help organizations worldwide adopt AI responsibly and profitably.

With Space AI, Bibin Prathap is not only reaffirming his status as a leading innovator in AI and enterprise systems but also shaping the global conversation around trustworthy and sovereign artificial intelligence. His ability to translate complex research into commercially viable, ethical, and globally scalable technology stands as a testament to his extraordinary ability and to the transformative promise of Space AI.