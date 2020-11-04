A charismatic personality, an excellent orator, and a boon for the country, Bhupendra Singh Rathore is a motivational speaker who wishes to transform the economic philosophy among the Indians and people from all over the words. His words of wisdom are considered to be precious pearls. Being among the few who represent their country at the well-known international platform of the United Nations, he is working towards the financial psychology of #Thinking Rich. It is his perseverance and passion that has led him to the United Nations where he is the first person to represent India! Perhaps there is no doubt that his worth is of high value for the country and its people.

By introducing the philosophy of #Thinking Rich, he urged his followers and fans to become financially educated rather than becoming just financially stable. It is his school of thought that has helped over 1000 people. By voicing his concern for the growing economic equality in the country, he believes that by #Thinking Rich, one can achieve the goal of Becoming Rich. By tracing out adequate strategies to make one's money multiply and increase in the coming years. "For those who do not have adequate knowledge regarding financial education, money seems to be a solution to all their burdens. However, spending money constantly and not preparing for earning more only puts the person in a difficult position" says Bhupendra Singh Rathore (BSR)

Therefore, one needs to understand and realize the true value of money and its hidden power. Moreover, it is always preferable for an individual to strategize their expenditures and to make way for more to come. If the whole of India becomes financially educated, even the poor will have enough money to feed two square meals a day. It is the power of money that makes one think of it as a basic amenity. However, it is the other way round. When asked how he perceives money BSR strongly affirms that money is a mere commodity that helps one purchase the basic amenities of life. To survive, one has to have the possession of money which makes people think that money is itself a basic amenity. Perhaps it is the mere power that money possesses that it has become a vital mode of survival for any and every individual.

In a developing country like India, Bhupendra Síngh Rathore is taking a sensitive yet strong initiative that makes him and his highly skilled thoughts special. Popular among the country, his views and opinions are of significant value that has astonished many of his contemporaries. Being a motivational speaker, it is his power of words that mediates his ideas in an even better way. All in all his endeavors will have a fruitful result for the development of the country and especially for the people. Hoping that more and more people join him in his drive of #Thinking Rich, he aspires to upscale his countrywide campaign and reach out to the global masses. Thus it is his will to help the country that makes him so special and strong!