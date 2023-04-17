Beyond Clicks and Rankings: Exploring the New Wave of SEO KPIs in the Era of Voice Search and AI

As SEO continues to evolve, it is more important than ever to track the right KPIs to measure the success of your SEO efforts. The era of voice search and artificial intelligence has created a new wave of SEO KPIs that go beyond clicks and rankings. In this blog post, we will explore the importance of these new KPIs, and how they can help you stay ahead of the curve as SEO continues to change and develop. We will also discuss how to implement these KPIs in your SEO strategy and make sure you are taking advantage of all the opportunities available in the new era of SEO.

The rise of voice search

Voice search is rapidly changing the landscape of SEO, and it's no surprise why. Voice search is an incredibly convenient way for users to quickly find what they're looking for, and it's becoming more and more popular.

With the help of virtual assistants such as Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant, users can access a wealth of information with just their voice. This makes it much easier to find what they need than typing in long search queries into a search engine. As such, voice search optimization is quickly becoming an essential part of any SEO strategy.

To successfully optimise for voice search, there are a few key strategies to keep in mind. First, use natural language and focus on questions when writing content.

The impact of AI on SEO

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is rapidly changing the way we think about SEO and how to create effective SEO strategies. AI technologies are helping search engines better understand user intent, which has led to a shift in how companies approach SEO.

With AI, search engines can better decipher the intent behind a query, allowing them to provide more relevant and personalised results. For example, Google's RankBrain algorithm uses machine learning to better understand search queries, so it can deliver the most relevant results.

The importance of user intent

User intent is key when it comes to optimise for search engine rankings in the era of voice search and AI. Understanding what a user is looking for and providing relevant results is the foundation for a successful SEO strategy. By taking into account factors like the user's location, language, and preferences, businesses can tailor content to match their needs, thus improving their chances of appearing higher in search results.

The changing landscape of keyword research

As the way consumers search continues to evolve, keyword research must also adapt to ensure that your content is optimised for the latest search algorithms. Long-tail keywords, natural language search queries, and conversational phrases are becoming more prevalent as voice search continues to rise. Keeping up with user intent and optimising for more specific topics rather than one-word keywords is also essential.

Optimising for featured snippets

Featured snippets are highlighted results on the search engine results page (SERP). Optimising for them can be a great way to increase visibility and drive more traffic. To do this, you need to create content that answers common user questions in an easily-digestible format. This means providing clear, concise, and accurate answers to user queries.