Beyonce is quite a notorious one as she has made the social media and the Bey Hive go in a frenzy. With just one post of her holding her belly, Queen Bey has set the social media world in a tizzy as fans can't stop speculating whether she is carrying her fourth child.

The singer has earlier shared a pristine picture of herself standing in front of a lush green background, wearing a gingham style dress and posing with her arms crossed and a dramatic purple covering her midsection.

A very simple and innocent picture, as we all believe, the Bey hive cannot be calmed. Following the picture, a fan questioned, "Bey why you hiding yo Stomach Gal!" while another fan asked, "Girl what hint is this?"

One insinuated that there is something Bey is hiding. "Is she hiding a baby bump?" his comment read. A supposed member of the Bey hive also took to the comments section and stated that the hive is speculating that the singer might be pregnant. "We've been saying muva is pregnant.. she's been dropping clues the entire album," the fan wrote.

Neither Beyonce nor Jay Z have commented on the news. The Lion King actress has always been extra private when it comes to her life and has rarely addressed rumours or reports. Her only focus is music and family, something everyone is aware of.

While that rumour might take some time to rest, the singer has other things to pay heed to. After releasing her album, The Lion King: The Gift, Beyonce has once again managed to score a No. 1 position on Billboard's Top R&B/Hip Hop Albums chart. This is the seventh time that Beyonce's music has crossed this milestone.

Her recent film The Lion King, where she voiced Nala, also performed really well at the box office. Despite receiving mixed reviews, the Jon Favreau film managed to earn $361 million at the domestic box office and a staggering $638 million in the overseas market, making it the fourth Disney film to surpass the $1 billion mark this year.