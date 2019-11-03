The Democratic candidate for the 2020 US presidential election, Beto O'Rourke's campaign came to a screeching halt as he pulled out from the race. He took to Twitter by saying, ''I am announcing that my service to the country will not be as a candidate or as the nominee.''

The 47-year-old American politician sent out many lengthy tweets thanking his supporters for sticking by him and also thanked all his donors and volunteers for making the campaign come this far. ''I am grateful to all the people who made up the heart and soul of this campaign. You were among the hundreds of thousands who made a donation, signed up to volunteer or spread the word about this campaign and our opportunity to help decide the election of our lifetime.''

Also, at the same time, President Donald Trump held a Keep America Great 2020 rally in Mississippi and mocked Beto for quitting the race using profanities like ''he quit like a dog". The President then continued his tirade against Beto by calling him a ''poor, pathetic guy.''

If that was not enough, right after the rally was over, Trump took to Twitter and mocked Beto further by tweeting, ''Oh no, Beto just dropped out of race for President despite him saying he was "born for this." I don't think so!''

Beto did not let it go easily and called the American people to hold him accountable in the 2020 polls. He said, ''And at this moment of truth for our country, we laid bare the cost and consequence of Donald Trump: the rise in hate crimes, the terror attack in El Paso, the perversion of the Constitution, the diminished standing of the United States around the world.''

He further attacked Trump by saying, ''But we also made clear the common responsibility to confront him, to hold him accountable and ensure that he does not serve another term in office. Committing ourselves to this task not as Democrats or Republicans, but as Americans first before we are anything else.''

The 47-year-old American politician summed it up by saying, ''I am grateful to each one of you. With you always, and forever grateful.''