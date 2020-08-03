British model and influencer Bethany Lily April, who has been creating a buzz with her sultry images on social media has up her game. The diva has set the internet ablaze with some of the sexiest photos and videos one has ever seen. The modelling sensation has once again left fans drooling on the internet with her smoking hot avatar.

In her latest Instagram post, Bethany Lily April has shared a sultry eye-popping photo of herself which has left very little to the imagination of her fans. In the picture, Bethany can be seen sporting a barely-there white-coloured thong bikini swimsuit while she flaunts her assets on camera. The eye-catching picture has garnered over a million views and one can't help but steal a glance at her flawless beauty in the same.

The British beauty uploaded the sizzling snaps on Friday, July 31 to treat her 3.1 million followers on the photo-sharing platform. Well, this isn't the first time Bethany attracting her fans on social media with this sultry stunt. She is a stunner when it comes to making heads turn on social media. Her hot and sexy photos, videos on every social media platform is worth a look.

In the latest Instagram update, Bethany struck a sensual pose while fidgeting with her shiny lustrous locks. She accessorized her look with small golden earrings and applied light shaded lipstick on her plump lips.

Sharing the photo from on her official handle, Bethany wrote: "Favourite bikini for the summer so far what do you think?" To this caution, one of her loyal fans responded, "You are amazing! Love your posts." Another said, "So gorgeous you are," while a third one wrote, "Fits you like a glove." Earlier, the diva took the internet by storm with several tiny outfits. Unlike any other popular models, Bethany Lily April dares to show off her amazing assets on social media.