The popularity of gaming is multi-folding at a rapid pace around the world with an impressive number of gamers flocking for the top-notch hardware these days. If you're gaming buff, you must be well aware of the necessity of the latest and fastest hardware to add an extra zing in your gaming session.

Here are some of the best and latest gaming laptops your money can buy.

Razer Blade 15

The Razer Blade 15 is powered by an 8th Gen Intel Core i7-8750H 6 Core and is available with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 Max-Q GPU. This Razer beast boasts 8GB RAM, 512GB inbuilt SSD storage and a 15.6-inch Full HD display having a refresh rate of 144Hz.

The laptop comes with a rugged yet stylish built using CNC Aluminium. Currently it is available at a starting price of S$ 2884. With every purchase, Razer is offering now a full version key of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.

Acer Predator Triton 500 PT515-51-75BH

The base model of Acer Triton 500 come equipped with an Intel Core i7-9750H processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 GPU with 6GB of RAM. The 15.6-inch Full HD IPS laptop display has a 144Hz refresh rate with 3ms response time.

Additionally, The Predator Triton packs 16GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD storage, and a fully-fledged RGB Keyboard. The laptop comes at a starting price of S$ 2216.

Gigabyte AERO 15 Classic-SA-U73ADW

Gigabyte has earned a decent reputation for offering high-end motherboards, GPUs and gaming laptops with an edgy price. And the Classic-SA-U73ADW is no exception. The 15-inch auto IPS OLED device packs an Auto IPS display in a super-thin bezel to offer an eye-candy look.

The Gigabyte laptop is armoured with an i7-9750H processor, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU, Samsung 16GB RAM, and M.2 PCIe 256GB Intel SSD. It runs on the Windows 10 operating system and is available at a starting price of S$2283.

MSI GF63 Thin 9SC-614

The 15.6-inch MSI gaming laptop is catered for the gamers looking for an affordable gaming laptop.

The GF63 Gaming Laptop packs an Intel Core i5-9300H processor, NVIDIA GTX 1650 GPU, 8GB RAM, and 512GB NVMe SSD storage. The laptop price starts from S$ 1,025.

Prostar P950RF 15.6 Inches

Keeping its reputation as a decent gaming laptop maker, Prostar has launched P950RF gaming laptop in the market. The g is available at a price of S$ 1974. For its price, the P950RF offers a 15.6-inch 1080p display with a refresh rate count of 144Hz.

The laptop also comes with an Intel i7-9750H CPU, NVIDIA RTX 2070 GPU, 16GB 2666Mhz DDR4 RAM memory with hybrid storage combining a 250GB NVMe SSD storage as boot drive and a 1TB SSHD for data storage. The Windows 10 Home-based Gaming Laptop comes with a 1-Year Warranty.

ASUS TUF (2019) FX505DV-PB74

The ASUS Gaming Laptop comes with a decent form factor and amazing built quality. The FX505DV-PB74 offers a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS-Type display and an AMD Ryzen 7 R7-3750H APU instead of a regular Intel CPU. The laptop has an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 GPU combined with 16GB DDR4 RAM memory, 512GB PCIe SSD storage and a Gigabit Wi-Fi 5 chip for faster data connectivity.

I have personally used this Windows 10 Home powered laptop extensively for many months, and I vouch for its price-to-specification ratio and a decent gaming machine. The laptop comes with a price tag of S$ 1537 for its base model.

Sager NP8377 17.3 Inches Laptop

Though the Sager NP8377 is the most expensive laptop for its price tag of S$3,005, it would return every penny you invest on it. The Sager beast comes with a full HD G-Sync Gaming display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. The laptop houses an Intel Core i7-9750H CPU, NVIDIA RTX 2070 GPU with 8G DDR6 memory.

The device also packs 32GB 3000MHz RAM, 500GB NVMe SSD coupled with a 2TB SSHD. It also comes with Thunderbolt 3 connector for faster connectivity and a super ergonomic Per-Key RGB keyboard.