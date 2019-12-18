Unlike Windows laptops and MacBook, the Chromebook works in a 24x7 cloud-connected fashion and counts as a top choice for people on a budget. There is an array of Chromebooks in the market suiting different price brackets.

But in comparison to the basic Windows laptops, the Chromebook has many inexpensive models that offer better performance and a decent price-to-performance ratio.

If you are looking for a budget utility laptop and love the ecosystem by Google, you can check out the best of the Chromebooks in the market right now. These Chrome OS-powered laptops are an excellent choice for everyday office work or all-round use.

All Chromebooks featured in this story are available in Singapore Amazon and a few other stores.

ASUS Chromebook C202SA-YS02

The ASUS Chromebook C202SA-YS02 is a budget Chromebook available just for $263 at Amazon Singapore. The Chromebook sports an 11.6-inch, 1366 x 768 screen, 1.6-GHz Intel Celeron N3060 processor and 4GB of RAM.

The ASUS Chromebook is a decent option for students for its all-round performance and a fair battery life of around eight and a half hours.

Acer Chromebook 14 CB3-43-C0AK

If you're looking for a Chromebook which is good enough at most of the things the Chrome OS offers, then the Chromebook 14 is a great choice. The Acer-made Chromebook can be purchased at $515. For its price, the Chromebook offers a 14-inch 1920x1080 pixels display IPS LED display, 4GB RAM and a quad-core Celeron processor.

This Chromebook also offers decent performance and 12 hours of marathon battery life.

Lenovo Chromebook C330 2-in-1 convertible

A convertible Chromebook caters to the needs of touchscreen lovers. The laptop comes with a 1366x768 display, 4GB RAM and a MediaTek MT8173C CPU. The convertible laptop offers a claimed battery life of 12 life. However, it offers mediocre performance and is not a great choice until you are looking for a budget convertible touchscreen Chromebook.

The Lenovo Chromebook C330 2-in-1 convertible is currently available at $337.

ASUS Chromebook Flip C101PA-DB02

The 10.1-inch convertible Chromebook is the right choice for infotainment lovers. The device offers excellent value to users who are more into gaming and entertainment.

The 10.1-inch Chromebook serves as a full-fledged Android tablet and treats primary productivity work decently. It offers around 11 hours of battery life and comes at $376.

Dell 2NN30 Chromebook

The Dell 2NN30 Chromebook comes powered by a 1.6 GHz Intel Celeron N3060 Dual-Core processor paired with 4GB of LPDDR3 RAM, 16GB eMMC storage, built-in stereo speakers powered by MAXIM I2S MAX98090 codec and a microSD card reader.

Further, it has an 11.6-inch, 1366x768 pixels display and a claimed battery life of 10 hours. However, the device comes at a hefty price of $418. But if you're looking for a decent battery life device from Dell to utilize the G-Suite, 2NN30 sounds like the right choice.