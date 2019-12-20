Even though most of the latest smartphones offer robust sensors and tons of photography features, they can never be a real substitute for bigger-size sensor cameras. So besides having a smartphone with a powerful camera, it's always a wise choice to have a full-fledged camera too while travelling.

These options offer much better images in low-lit conditions with better detailing and also let you experiment with newer photography tricks to awe your social media friends.

If the hefty price tags of full-frame DSLR cameras and lenses discourage you, we recommend that you start with a beginners camera. Leading camera makers like Nikon, Canon, Sony and Fujifilm offer a plethora of choices in various price ranges. We tell you which one is the best choice for you.

If you don't want to go into the intricate details of reasonable photography requirement and want a decent result, we have choices for you there too. If you are planning to buy an affordable camera any time soon, here goes our list of top recommendations for you.

Nikon D3500

The successor to Nikon D3400 is a decent option for most entry-level buyers. The D3500 camera is available at an affordable price of S$550 and has a sensor measuring 23.5x15.6mm.

For its price, the D3500 offers a continuous shooting speed of 5FPS and has an ISO range of 100-25,600.

Canon EOS Rebel T7/ 2000D / EOS 1500D

The Canon Rebel T7 aka 200D is available in Singapore for just S$729 (at the time of filing this story) with a kit 18-55 lens. The camera flaunts a 24MP APS-C size CMOS sensor, homemade Digic 4+ image processor and has a non-touch 3-inch display too. For ease of transferring or uploading photographs, Canon EOS 1500D comes with inbuilt NFC and Wi-Fi. The feature lets you pair the camera with your smartphone and edit or share the images without wasting time.

The EOS 1500D has a continuous shooting speed of 3FPS, and it can record videos at 1080p, meaning you can click images at any social gathering or while holidaying. Once you get a grip on your photography skills, you can opt for a more powerful sibling to start with video or wildlife shooting.

Nikon D5600

All cameras available under Nino's D5X range offers slightly better features and bigger sensors compared to its D3X siblings. These cameras also have a more significant and more ergonomic body. They are compatible with more choices in the lens department.

The Nikon D5600 offers a 23.5x15.6 APSC size sensor and 5FPS shooting speed at 12-bit in burst mode. The camera is more preferred by still photography enthusiasts. It offers Full HD video shooting at 60 frames-per-second and comes with a rugged water and dust resistant body.

Canon EOS Rebel T7i / EOS 800D

The Canon EOS Rebel T7i / EOS 800D is a decent mid-range camera for those looking for more from their cams. The EOS 800D is much more potent than Canon's EOS 1X range of cameras; hence we recommend it over its inexpensive sibling.

The EOS 800D boasts a 24.2MP APSC CMOS sensor, a 3-inch touchscreen display with 45 autofocus points. It also comes equipped with Wi-Fi, NFC, Bluetooth and is capable of shooting at 6 frame-per-second in burst mode. The Canon EOS Rebel T7i / EOS 800D is available in Singapore at S$1,250.

Olympus Tough TG-6

We recommend the Olympus Tough TG-6 to those who don't want to learn more intricacies about photography and are only bothered about the image quality. Having said, the Olympus Tough TG-6 is not as powerful as the other cameras featured in this list. Still, it is an excellent choice for those looking for a rugged point-and-shoot camera in a compact yet sturdy body.

Available at roughly S$511, the TG-6 boasts a 12MP 1/2.3-inch sensor with a fixed lens worth 25-100mm with an aperture of f/2-4.9. The camera comes with a rugged, water-resistant body and looks great in hand. It can also shoot at 20fps in continuous mode and can also record 4K videos at 30FPS.

Sony A6100 Mirrorless Camera

The Sony A6100 is a great all-rounder DSLR camera for the beginners. The A6100 features a 24MP CMOS sensor coupled with home-brewed BIONZ X processor. The beauty of this camera is its 425 autofocus system. The higher autofocus helps you to focus more minutely on the subject.

The A6100 also has many other features which can challenge any of its existing competitors. The camera offers an ISO range of 100-32000 which is expandable up to 51200 and can click 11 frame-per-second in continuous/burst shooting mode. It is also the only APSC camera featured in the list which offers 4K video recording, hence more recommended for Vloggers. The Sony A6100 is available in Singapore at S$2843.