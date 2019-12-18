With time the concept of speakers has evolved. Gone are the days when a speaker was connected with numerous wires and consumed considerable space in your living/bedroom. Modern speakers have evolved with a more compact yet rugged design that you can carry to the beach or a bar-b-q party. The latest bunch of speakers depend a lot on Bluetooth as a connection medium and try to retain the sound they are expected to deliver.

We bring you the best options in a budget price bracket. If you're thinking of buying a compact budget Bluetooth speaker for yourself or your dear ones, here are some of the best choices:

Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM- starts at $130

The Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM speaker is available in a series of color options and comes at a price starting $130 at Amazon Singapore. The WONDERBOOM speaker comes with a rugged, waterproof 360-degree design and can easily fit into cargo trouser pockets.

For its price, the speaker offers amazing bass quality but a tad less noticeable depth of sound. Still, the speaker could be an excellent option for everyday use and for carrying it to a house party.

Sony SRS-XB01 Extra Bass Portable Bluetooth speaker- $59

If you're on a budget and looking for a small-size speaker with a water-resistant design, then the Sony SRS-XB01 Extra Bass Portable Bluetooth speaker might be the perfect choice. Available at just $59 at Amazon Singapore, the speaker offers decent sound for its price.

If you're looking for a surround sound experience, you should look at other choices. Though the Sony speaker offers a decent volume and good enough for a room, it offers mono sound.

Bose SoundTouch 20 Series III- $499 else go for Bose Home Speaker at $529

If you prefer sound quality to portability factor and are ready to spend around $500 for it, then our choice is the Bose SoundTouch 20 Series III. The speaker is quite bulky and is available at Amazon for a starting price of $499. But the Bose SoundTouch 20 Series III is the best choice for you.

The speaker offers rich bass and excellent overall sound everywhere and the best choice as a home speaker.

Sonos Play 1 Wireless Speaker- Starting $269

Available at a starting price of $269, the Sonos Play 1 speaker offers excellent sound, and impressive aesthetics to fit inside any corner at your home.

The smart speakers can easily be coupled with your smartphone, and the speaker can amplify the sound according to the room size.

The compact speaker comes with Hi-Fi characteristics to offer you warm and bass-enriched sound.

Bose Soundlink Revolve- starting $287 and + starts $413

The Bose Soundlink Revolve packs enough elements to make you understand why the company gets so much respect in the audio products category. The SoundLink Revolve sports an impressive cylindrical ergonomic design.

The speaker offers you music at the highest volume without any cracking experience. The bass is punchy, and it delivers decent low and mid notes for its price.

Audio Pro Addon C3 Portable Multiroom speaker starting $359

The retro-designed multi-room speaker Audio Pro Addon C3 is an excellent choice for audiophiles.

Available at a starting price of $359, the speaker offers mature and refined sound blended with textured bass and detailed output quality. However, the speaker is a better choice if you are looking for a speaker for indoors.