American DJ, rapper, photographer Derrick Jones known by his stage name D-Nice hosted a virtual party through Instagram Live on Saturday night. It attracted more than 100,000 viewers including celebrities like Rihanna, Michelle Obama, Alicia Keys, Bernie Sanders and many more.

Earlier this week, the President of United States declared national emergency due to coronavirus outbreak. United States is currently the third most affected country after Italy and followed by Spain. There has been more than 26,500 cases confirmed while death toll reached up to 340, maximum in Washington State.

This is where DJ D-Nice comes in

People around the country have been practicing social distancing in order to contain the spread of the virus. Looking at the situation DJ D-Nice decided to throw a quarantine party. D-Nice who has more than 565,000 followers on Instagram posted that he will be going live at 3 pm PST on Wednesday. That was the first dubbed "Home School" Social Distancing Dance Party he played for nine hours.

While announcing about the second installment of his Social Distancing Dance Party on Saturday he wrote, "I can't believe that I started the Home School social distancing dance party just four days ago and it's become a place for us to virtually dance together and stay connected. From my kitchen, I'm able to send positive vibrations to each of you. Thank you for rocking with me."

Here is how his fans are reacting on Twitter

Twitter is flooded by the news of his virtual party while tweets on "#ClubQurantine" are trending on number one. National race and ethnicity writer Kat Stafford mentioned in a tweet, "D Nice is out here making history tonight and blessing everyone with #ClubQuarantine on IG Live. This feels like a black family reunion in the middle of summer."

American Filmmaker Ava DuVernay wrote, "Incredible. Thank you for tonight's party, @djnice. Truly epic. You brought so many together while #SafeAtHome. Bravo! #ClubQurantine"