A video of veteran Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders predicting the results of US election 2020 has gone viral. Sanders had appeared in The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on October 23 and speculated about mail-in ballots and how President Donald Trump would react to the results. Interestingly, Sanders' words have come true, word to word.

In the show, Jimmy Fallon had asked 79-year-old Sanders, "When do you think we'll know the results?" Answering this, Sanders had told that every vote must be counted. "You're going to have the situation which I suspect in states in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, other states where they are going to be receiving huge amounts of mail-in ballots. And unlike states like Florida or Vermont, they're not able, for bad reasons, to begin processing those ballots until I don't know - Election Day or maybe when the polls close. That means you're going to have states dealing with perhaps millions of mail-in ballots," said Sanders.

Sanders Prediction of Trump's Reaction

Speaking further, Sanders who had dropped out of the presidential race earlier this year, predicted how Trump might react when counting starts. "It could well be that, at 10 o'clock on election night, Trump is winning in Michigan, he's winning in Pennsylvania, he's winning in Wisconsin, and he gets on the television and says, 'Thank you Americans for re-electing me. It's all over, have a good day'," Sanders had said.

This is exactly how Trump reacted soon after the counting started. Trump addressed the nation from the White House at 2.30 a.m. on Wednesday and claimed that he had already won a number of states, where all the votes, including mail-in votes and absentee ballots, have not yet been counted. "We were getting ready to win this election. Frankly, we did win this election," Trump had said.

His prediction about Democrats choosing to use mail-in ballots and Republicans walking into polling booths on Election Day also came true. Biden is leading where mail-in-ballots have been received in large numbers and Trump is leading in states that have had more votes through direct voting. Sanders' prediction came true and the video clip has over 27 million views in the last 24 hours.