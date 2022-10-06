Bernard McGuirk: Popular New York City Radio Host Dies at 64 After illness With Prostate Cancer

A renowned New York City radio host has died at the age of 64. Bernard McGuirk passed away on Wednesday night after his illness with prostate cancer. The star of 'Bernie & Sid in the Morning' died at a local hospital while being surrounded by family.

McGuirk, who was the executive producer of the nationally syndicated program 'Imus in the Morning', had been on the air in the city since 1986.

McGuirk Died After His Short illness With Prostate Cancer

McGuirk had co-hosted "Bernie & Sid" since 2018, and his talents recently propelled it to the top-rated morning radio show in New York, after the station was bought by John Catsimatidis' Red Apple Media Group Inc. in March 2020, according to New York Post.

"On behalf of John and Margo Catsimatidis and the entire #WABC family, it is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we share the news of the passing of our beloved colleague and friend, Bernie McGuirk," TalkRadio 77 WABC tweeted.

McGuirk Had Been In Air Since 1986

"We will all miss Bernie more than words can express." The radio star has left behind his wife, Carol, and two children.

WABC colleague Curtis Sliwa told The Post that the Bronx native and Nassau County resident will be remembered on the air next Tuesday in a day-long tribute that will resemble an 'Irish wake'.

"Bernie was not just half of Bernie and Sid in the Morning; Bernie was part of the fabric of WABC. Listeners from all around the world started their days with Bernie's charismatic wit and insight, from tragic events to American's day to day life," wrote Chad Lopez, President of Red Apple Media and 77 WABC, in an email to 77 WABC team.

Tweets are pouring in after his demise. "Heartbreaking news. the great Bernard McGuirk has passed away. Bernie was a beloved colleague, competitor and friend. He'll never be replaced or forgotten. With Imus, doing the Cardinal and all the other times he showed his brilliance. Pictured here with Noam Laden and Geraldo," tweeted MARK SIMONE, radio tv host.

"As I was about to post an update on my status w prostate cancer I just found out that my friend Bernie McGuirk passed after suffering from it. If there's any lesson to be learned: get your regular checkups. Doing so saved my life," said Charles Gasparino, journalist and radio host.

