When most countries across the world are on lockdown and all public places including zoos have been shut due to the coronavirus pandemic, a zoo in Mexico provides a ray of hope. A cub was born at Bio Zoo and was considered as the 'Name of Hope'.

The Bengal Tiger cub born in March in the eastern state of Veracruz, Mexico, has been named 'Covid.' Though the name has a ring of danger, the zoo staff decided to name the cub Covid as they considered it a ray of hope in their lives as they fight against COVID-19.

The Associated Press reports that Kitzia Rodriguez, veterinary doctor at the zoo, said the birth of the cub was an incredible gift for the family at the zoo (referring to all staff of the zoo). It looked like hope in the current grim situation, she said.

"It is a name of hope, of a virus that came to teach us to look after ourselves," she said.

The cub is presently at the Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation Center "Africa Bio Zoo" in Cordoba, Veracruz, in Mexico.

The cub still can't stand up and constantly demands milk and roars energetically. The zoo staff had said that they were clueless that Covid's mother was pregnant. She is eight years old and was rescued from a circus. She is said to have had problems with her hips.

During birth the cub weighed three pounds i.e. 1.4 kilograms.

Mexico has 2,785 confirmed cases of coronavirus with 141 deaths.

On March 30, Mexico declared a national emergency. The government ordered suspension of all non-essential activities for a month. However, the move is being criticized as ill-planned since the country is already struggling due to decline in oil prices.Since March, Mexico's currency has lost approximately 25 per cent against the US dollar.

Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador took six days after declaring emergency to announce the nation's economic strategy. When sex workers across the world are struggling without work, money or place to stay (due to closure of brothels and hotels), Mexico recently announced aid to sex workers in the country.