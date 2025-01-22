Benfica vs Barcelona Live Streaming: How to Watch the UEFA Champions League Match in the US, UK and India

Barcelona will seek to bounce back to winning form as they continue their UEFA Champions League journey with an away match against SL Benfica. Hansi Flick's Barcelona will aim to notch their sixth win in this season's Champions League when they face Benfica in Lisbon. The Portuguese side will be hoping to pull off an upset to push for a top-eight finish.

Currently sitting 15th in the Champions League standings with 10 points from six matches, Benfica trails eighth-placed LOSC Lille by three points and will have to do something outstanding for a chance. A win in this clash would significantly boost their hopes of securing a direct qualification spot.

Barcelona Clear Favorites

Although Benfica started strong, they have managed just one win in their last few Champions League matches. However, Bruno Lage's squad enters this clash riding high after a dominant 4-0 win over FC Famalicão in the Primeira Liga, which should boost their confidence.

Barcelona, on the other hand, began 2025 on a high by clinching the Spanish Super Cup and delivering a resounding 5-2 win over Real Madrid in the final. Yet, they stumbled in La Liga, settling for a 1-1 draw against Getafe in their most recent outing. Determined to bounce back, the Blaugrana will be focused on regaining momentum.

In the Champions League, Barcelona has been in exceptional form, securing five wins out of six matches. Currently sitting second in the standings, they will aim to solidify their position at the top to ensure a more favorable draw in the round of 16.

When and Where

The Benfica vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League match will be played at the Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica in Lisbon, Portugal, on Tuesday, Jan 21. The match begins at 8 PM BST, 3 PM ET and 1:30 AM IST (Jan 22).

How to Live Stream

