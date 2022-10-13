Benefits of outsourcing overseas, according to BruntWork's Winston Ong

The cost of living continues to rise globally. This has caused an overall increase in the cost of labor. Keeping up with the competition is becoming more and more difficult for businesses. As a result, many companies are turning to outsourcing as a solution.

Outsourcing is the process of contracting with a company or individual to perform a specific task or job. It has become a popular option for businesses in recent years.

Bruntwork CEO Winston Ong shares the benefits of outsourcing labour overseas:

Lower Costs

Ong: "One of the most significant benefits of outsourcing labour overseas is that it can save businesses a significant amount of money. Wages in other nations are often substantially lower, so you may get the same task done for a fraction of the price. Companies may also benefit from reduced taxes and other financial incentives provided by some governments. Lowering expenses allows businesses to remain competitive in the market."

Access to A Global Pool of Talent

Ong: "Companies who outsource labor have access to a broader pool of workers than if they just hired locally. Businesses may be unable to locate the specific skills they need if they only hire locally. Hiring overseas helps companies find the right talent they're looking for. The job created also largely benefits the worker hired, especially in developing countries."

Increased Efficiency

Ong: "The world is getting more fast-paced, and it's getting harder to keep up. Outsourcing labor overseas often gets the work done more quickly and efficiently. Companies can choose to work with individuals or groups that have a good track record of completing projects. This helps save time and increases productivity. In conjunction with my previous two points, this is a recipe for success.

Successful business owners understand the critical need to delegate tasks to qualified parties and improve efficiency. Having a team of well-trained employees is the key to getting there. Outsourcing workers from other countries makes this process easier and cheaper."

About Bruntwork

BruntWork is a top outsourcing company headed by entrepreneurs with over thirty years of combined experience running remote teams out of the Philippines. Their services include telesales, customer support, virtual assistants, hiring, payroll, and logistics.

Their personnel are highly-trained and provide stellar customer service. BruntWork's team of professionals are projected to generate tremendous production and excellent English at 50% to 70% less cost than their local counterparts.