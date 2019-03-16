Former Batman and current lead star of Netflix's Triple Frontier, Ben Affleck is back in news for his alleged intimate affair with Lindsay Shookus.

After ending his relationship with Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus in 2018, Ben Affleck again got back in touch with her in February. At that time, there were reports that Affleck and Shookus have reportedly initiated some sort of friendship and are spending time together. However, as per recent alleged reports, after the success of Triple Frontier, Ben and Lindsay are reportedly moving in together.

There were earlier reports that ever since Ben Affleck has stepped out of the rehab center, Lindsay Shookus has remained his sobriety coach. She has tirelessly worked for the acclaimed star to ensure that he stays off the alcohol. An alleged insider revealed to InTouch Weekly via The Hollywood Gossip that Ben has told his close ones that it was a mistake to end his affair with Lindsay in September 2018.

The alleged insider added that Ben is trying very hard not to let go of her and he has even asked her to "move in" with him

Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus are yet to comment on the above claims.

Meanwhile, Ben Affleck recently starred in Netflix's Triple Frontier. In the action thriller movie, he shared the screen space with Oscar Issac, Charlie Hunnam, Garrett Hedlund, and Pedro Pascal. Affleck also appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show where he talked about his most controversial tattoo.

In March 2018, Ben Affleck was heavily criticized for a big size tattoo on his back. The Argo movie star was snapped as he and Triple Frontier movie co-stars were training for their respective roles. As per Affleck, the comments which he received for the tattoo were negative.

"It's not something that I sort of kept private, It wasn't like I was doing photo shoots or whatever, we were two hours north of the city on an island in Hawaii and we didn't know the paparazzi were there," Affleck told DeGeneres of the leaked tattoo snap. "So they got a picture of my tattoo. And sentiment ran ... you know, against."

Ben Affleck added that the Phoenix tattoo is very meaningful to him and he feels very "happy with it."