Ben Affleck sparked dating rumours after he was recently spotted with Ana de Armas in Cuba. The latest rumour comes months after his split from "Saturday Night Live" producer Lindsay Shookus.

On Friday, Affleck and de Armas posed with a restaurant chef in Havana, Cuba. They were also seen smiling and laughing with a group of fans with Affleck standing in front of de Armas with his arms over her shoulders.

"Ben and Ana were seen leaving Clandestina [T-shirt] shop on Friday between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m.," an eyewitness told Us Weekly. "It was just the two of them and their driver. Ben happily took photos with fans. Ben was in a very happy mood, making funny faces in selfies with fans."

Affleck and de Armas recently worked together on their thriller movie "Deep Water."

Following his split with Shookus, Affleck said in October 2019 that he was dating. However, he did not take names of any love-interest. The revelation came after reports surfaced that the actor used the members-only dating app Raya.

"Let's be serious for a moment and talk about something that is actually important. I have been in recovery for over a year and part of that is helping out others," he tweeted at the time. "The Midnight Mission is an incredible organization that helps those in need with housing, training, development and recovery."

Recently, Affleck spoke out about his divorce from Jennifer Garner.

In a candid interview with The New York Times, Affleck opened up about alcoholism, relapsing, divorce and a new role that hits close to home.

The 47-year-old actor said he still felt guilt for his divorce from Garner.

"The biggest regret of my life is this divorce," Affleck said. "Shame is really toxic. There is no positive byproduct of shame. It's just stewing in a toxic, hideous feeling of low self-worth and self-loathing."

Affleck and Garner split in 2015 and filed for divorce in 2017.