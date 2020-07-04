During Mid Season of Below Deck Med 5, a stunning charter guest, Jane Zhao, was joined by friends chartering the 184.5ft superyacht — The Wellington. Her group was dubbed as the season's "demanding guests" where another guest, Leon @leoglore, clashes with Chief Stew Hannah Ferrier @hannahferrier234 over oysters. Although Jane didn't seem to participate in the demands, she looked as glamorous and demanding as someone stepping out of Crazy Rich Asians.

According to an anonymous source who asked not to be named, Jane Zhao is the guest who has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to her Instagram, Zhao is based in the US and Singapore. Not much is known about this mysterious beauty other than her interests traveling and dining at Michelin Starred restaurants. Her IG bio @EyeofaMuse states she is a real estate investor and she appears to be relatively young and wealthy.

Jane and her friends can be found in Episode 5 Bringing The Thunder where Christine "Bugsy" Drake @bugsydrake makes her return as second stew following Lara Flumiani's @laraflumiani_ sudden departure. Where Captain Sandy @Captainsandrayawn said "She's gonna kill it for you." to a reluctant Hannah.

It is unknown how or where she contracted COVID-19. Zhao has not made any public statements regarding her diagnosis. However, sources confirmed via Direct Messages with Jane Zhao where she has communicated that she is "Not feeling well, severe cough and breathlessness, I have COVID and it sucks."

We hope that Jane will make a speedy recovery, and we look forward to watching her group's drama unfold on episode 6 of Season 5 Below Deck Med.