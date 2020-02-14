The James Cameron movie Titanic which was released in 1997 is one of those films which is a must-watch on Valentine's Day picture for many couples. But here, we are not discussing the romantic movie, because there are some claims made recently which will be enough to blow your mind.

How the unsinkable ship submerged

Titanic, the 882 feet in length and 175 feet in height, was built between 1909 and 1911. In 1912, the legendary ship, which had a crew of around 900 people, it left Southampton on April 10, 1912, and stopped at destinations in France and Ireland before heading west towards New York. On its way to the US, Titanic was collided with an iceberg and then sank on April 15.

But an investigator, a journalist Senan Molony who had spent decades probing the disaster, claimed that Titanic had a catastrophic blaze on board before it hit a giant iceberg. The 56-year-old author of several Titanic related books, such as The Irish aboard Titanic and Titanic and the Mystery Ship, said that it was the fire and not the iceberg that resulted in the sinking of the ship which killed almost 1,500 people.

Titanic was severy weakened?

He also claimed that the 'unsinkable' Titanic had been severely weakened by a secret fire that had been burning in the boiler room's coal bunker since the ship left the port on April 2. As per the report by The Sun Molony revealed that the official inquiry about Titanic branded it as an act of God. He added that "This isn't a simple story of colliding with an iceberg and sinking. It's a perfect storm of extraordinary factors coming together: fire, ice and criminal negligence."

However, it should be mentioned that the author's theory has been denied by many historians but Molony has pointed out 'burn' marks on the starboard side of Titanic in a set of pictures that were sold during a private auction.

The author said, nobody has investigated these burn marks before or dwelled upon them. In addition, he said, "Since 1912, there has been this myth of a 300ft gash that opened the ship up but when the wreckage was examined, people were perplexed because they couldn't find anything like it. We have experts telling us that when you get that level of temperature against steel it makes it brittle, and reduces its strength by up to 75 percent."

New finding of Titanic

However, recently the Telegraph has revealed that the wreckage of the Titanic was struck by a submarine hired by a British adventure company, but the US government did not reveal anything about the incident.

The report claimed that the remains of the ship were hit by the $35 million Triton when intense and highly unpredictable ocean currents caused the operator of the submarine to lose control. It happened during an expedition that took place in July 2019 which was organized by EYOS Expeditions and accompanied by scientists from Newcastle University. The expedition carried the watercraft to Titanic's wreck about 12,500 feet below the North Atlantic surface.

But while returning, the expedition revealed that Titanic's Captain Edward John Smith's bathtub had disappeared inside the deteriorating remains. The leader of the expedition Rob McCallum confirmed that they have contact with the ship because of strong currents, but mentioned that any damage could only have been minor.