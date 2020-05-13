The police have launched a manhunt for a man who claimed he had coronavirus and then allegedly spat on the two London rail staff. One of the workers now has died of COVID-19.

London's Victoria station staff, Belly Mujinga, 47, a mother to an 11-year-old daughter died of COVID-19 coupled with past respiratory issues on April 5.

Belly Mujinga reportedly contracted coronavirus within a week after she was spat on by a man who claimed he coronavirus. Her death has raised several questions on the safety of rail workers.

In Belly Mujinga, a Congo national, who has been living in the UK since 2000, her employer Govia Thameslink is also on the dock as they were aware of her pre-existing respiratory issues and despite protesting about being sent out of the ticketing room without protective gear, she was made to exposed to a dangerous situation.

The union has reported the incident to the Railways Inspectorate, the safety arm of the Office for Road and Rail, for investigation, and is taking legal advice on the situation.

We are shocked and devastated at Belly's death. She is one of far too many frontline workers who have lost their lives to coronavirus. Sadly, Belly's is just one of many family tragedies where children have had their parents taken away from them. However, there are serious questions about her death; it wasn't inevitable. As a vulnerable person in the 'at risk' category, and her condition known to her employer, there are questions about why she wasn't stood down from frontline duties early on in this pandemic. Rather than talking about the easing the lockdown, the Government must first ensure that the right precautions and protections have been taken so that more lives are not lost. Our rail industry needs to have a very serious look at what tasks are deemed 'essential' and must put protections in place for all our members and our passengers. – MANUEL CORTES, TSSA

She was a good person, a good mother, and a good wife. She gave her friendship to many people. She was a caring person and would take care of everybody. – LUSAMBA GODE KATALAY, HUSBAND

Her husband, Lusamba Gode Katalay said that the man walked up to his wife on March 22 and asked her what she was doing, why she was there, and she said they were working. The man said he had the virus and spat on them.

The two soon reported it to their supervisor. Later Belly came home and told me everything.

Katalay said within a week of the incident, she began to feel ill and was admitted to hospital on April 2. Her co-worker also was admitted but Belly had surgery a few years back and suffered from respiratory issues.

"That was the last time I saw her. We just said: 'Be good,' and that God is in charge. We did a WhatsApp video in hospital, but then I didn't hear from her again. I thought she might be asleep, but the doctor phoned me to tell me she had died."

Belly's funeral was held on April 29 which was attended by 10 people including her daugher and husband.