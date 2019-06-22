Bella Thorne made thousands of heads turned after she shared nude photos of herself on Twitter after an alleged hacker threatened her to release the videos and pictures on an x-rated website. Things did not go well for Thorne as she found herself receiving the blame from Whoopi Goldberg. But things have now started to turn for the model as she is receiving massive support online.

As earlier reported, Whoopi Goldberg was not too pleased by Bella Thorne's decision to release her own nudes. As per the Academy Award-winning actress, "I don't care how old you are... you don't take nude photos of yourself." She even stated that "You cannot be surprised that someone has hacked you, especially if you have stuff on your phone. That's why they're hacking you."

Following which, the 21-year-old Bella took to Instagram to give a fitting reply to Whoopi. The famous model said in a tearful video that "Shame on you for putting that public opinion out there like that for every young girl to think that they're disgusting for even taking a photo like that. Shame on you."

Now that this news has become a viral sensation, Bella Thorne is now finding herself on a more comfortable place as she is getting all the positive support from every corner.

The Spider-Man: Far From Home actress Zendaya reportedly called Bella to make sure if she is doing well or not. The duo talked a lot about this generation and how as "women we shouldn't feel bad about ourselves our bodies."

In addition to this, Bella Instagrammed several supportive message chats from her friends — including Madison Beer, Lily Rose-Depp, and Lucy Hale. In one of her conversation, Hale wrote the following:

"Good for you baby girl. I'm so proud of you for speaking up. This breaks my heart. But you're making a difference for other girls and women."

Descendants 3 actress Dove Cameron posted a lengthy tweet and stated that "where is the support for young women. I love women. Everyone should love women. Don't be an a**hole! Sexuality is part of being HUMAN. But judgment and objectification is not. ugh, I can't handle to ugly." She even called Whoopi Goldberg that she does not have any kind words for her.