Actress Bella Thorne has waived her tenants' rent to ease their stress during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Wanting to do something to help, she furloughed the rent," a source told the New York Post newspaper, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Unfair and tragic

The source said Thorne felt that "this whole coronavirus is just so unfair in so many tragic ways that there is no way that [she was] going to add to their mental and economic stress." Thorne recently shared that she and her beau Benjamin Mascolo have been talking about the pandemic "all day" every day, and she's particularly concerned about her mom.

Worried about mother

"I am worried about my mom -- she has Crohn's disease... Part of me is like, 'Mom, stay away...' I am definitely worried for the state we are in and how long it will last. My boyfriend lives in Italy, so we talk about it all day," she said.

Thorne urged her fans to "study" themselves and reflect on how they can be "better and happier" during this time of social distancing.