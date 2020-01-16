Bella Hadid is reportedly happy for Gigi Hadid, who recently reunited with on-and-off boyfriend, Zayn Malik. The two, who officially called it quits in January 2019, reportedly rekindled their romance, right before the holidays in December.

On 11 January, the 24-year-old model and the former One Direction star stepped out for dinner in New York City, to celebrate his 27th birthday. A source told Hollywood Life: "Bella couldn't be happier to see how happy Gigi is with Zayn. The only thing that matters to Bella is to see her sister happy and if Zayn makes Gigi happy, then Bella completely supports them dating again."

"It seemed very natural for Zayn to join their family for Yolanda's birthday. They all had a really good time together and Zayn gets along with their family really well," the insider added. Bella sees "how happy Gigi was [with Zayn]. That's the most important thing to Bella, and nothing else matters."

"He loves her deeply and wants to be with her forever, he is that committed. Things are going well with them and family and friends are happy for them. But no one would be surprised if there is any future drama or breakup down the line," the source shared.

The very first rumours that Perrie Edwards' former boyfriend and Gigi are romantically involved started after the two were spotted in the same car following the American Music Awards after-party at Los Angeles' The Nice Guy club on 24 November 2015.

The Victoria's Secret model and Malik had even posed together during Vogue photoshoot. She gushed about working with Malik to E! News at the 2016 MTV Movie Awards: "I wish I could be on set with him every day. It doesn't feel like work when he's there."

"It was really fun. We had the best time. It was an adventure to go where we shot it. He is a very good model. He's so naturally good looking," she added.

Meanwhile, the Pillowtalk hitmaker previously admitted he doesn't want to put a "label" on his relationship with Gigi. He told GQ: "I'm really thankful that I met her... We don't need to put a label on it, make it something for people's expectations."

"I had a very negative outlook on things. That might have been adolescence or testosterone or whatever the fuck was running through my body at the time," he stated. "She's helped me to look at things from a positive angle."