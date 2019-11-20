Victoria's Secret is under fire lately from all corners for their conservative stance on the 'perfect woman's body' and creating a fantasy world for men all these years instead of focusing on lingerie for women of all shapes and sizes. While their fashion shows are a spectacle nonetheless, supermodel Bella Hadid indirectly thrashed Victoria's Secret saying that she never felt powerful while walking their runway.

Instead, Bella Hadid praised Rihanna's lingerie line Savage x Fenty and said she felt really comfortable and sexy wearing the outfits and walking down the ramp. ''For me, that was the first time on a runway that I felt really sexy. Because when I first did Fenty, I was doing other lingerie shows and I never felt powerful on a runway, like, in my underwear.' She admitted that Rihanna gave her all the confidence needed to walk the ramp and that made her feel powerful.

Bella Hadid Likes Savage x Fenty & Not Victoria's Secret

Bella reveled that she likes the fact that Rihanna's Savage x Fenty allows her to be a different character than herself every time she walks the ramp. ''I like being another character. I think at this point I don't necessarily love being myself sometimes. Sometimes on the runway you get either nervous or you forget how your legs move,'' she said to Metro.co.uk.

The supermodel Bella, walked the ramp for Victoria's Secret fashion show in 2018 and stole the thunder with her glamorous look. She was the talk of the town during the ramp walk and also shared several pictures on her Instagram handle wearing sultry looking Victoria's Secret bras and also shared several behind the scene pictures and stories to her followers to view and cherish.

Victoria's Secret No Longer Dominates The Lingerie Market?

Victoria's Secret once dominated the lingerie industry around the globe and with the entry of new lingerie lines popping up, they're struggling to hold on to their No. 1 spot and are being targeted for highlighting women who have perfect bodies and ignoring the rest. Weather Victoria's Secret will hold on to their top spot, or will they slip down in the coming years, only time will tell. Nonetheless, this is a wake-up call to the lingerie brand.