Bella Hadid took to Instagram and teased her followers with an update saying ''coming soon'' and tagged another page 'chromeheartsxbella' which is filled with pictures of Bella herself. It looks like the American model is collaborating with Chrome Hearts for an upcoming project and her fans have already dropped comments guessing what it could be.

Bella planning to start her own lingerie line?

The post shows Bella Hadid sporting a black bra with hot pants and a leopard print hat along with model Jesse Jostark, who is also in the same outfit except wearing a peach cowboy hat. Bella captioned the images, ''This has nothing to do with anything but somehow ended up taking this picture after finishing our project. Love her.! @chromeheartsxbella Chrome Hearts by bella coming soon ... but what do you think we'll be launching ?! I've been waiting so long to tell u.''

However, as soon as the post went live, Bella's fans are commenting non-stop guessing what she would be launching with Chrome Hearts. Several of them commented that she plans to start her own lingerie line, after realizing Rihanna's Savage X Fenty is doing really good in the market, while others commented she plans to launch a fashion label and few more users commented Bella would start a suit and accessories line.

Bella Hadid is collaborating with Chrome Hearts

However, nobody is sure which of the guesses is correct and we'll have to wait and watch for an official confirmation by Bella Hadid herself as to what her next plan is all about. Until then, the guessing game would go one and we hope she announces it at the earliest as there's excitement and buzz already up in the air.

Also, looking at the Chrome Hearts + Bella page, one can assume that it's all about trendy tops, bags sunglasses and accessories. But of course, the ball is in Bella's court now to reveal it. The supermodel is currently in London for a week and is working hard everyday posting several pictures and stories on her Instagram handle.