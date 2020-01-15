Bella Hadid knows to ruffle some feathers and she does it quite often by sharing hot and sultry pictures of herself on Instagram. This time, the supermodel has gone a step ahead by posting selfies from the washroom and is seen sporting a transparent sequined outfit that highlights her undies and leaves very little to the imagination.

Bella let the pictures do all the talking and kept the post simple by just mentioning Riccardo Tisci, who is the chief creative officer at Burberry and tagged Tisci, but didn't indicate that Tisci designed the bodysuit, but we wouldn't be surprised if he did as he's a class designer himself and it moreover looks like his own style of designer wear.

Bella's fans loved the picture

Not everyday do we get to see a selfie of Bella from the washroom in a see-through clothing and her fans absolutely lapped it up by dropping wonderful comments and praised her attitude and style. "Are you serious? This is beautiful," one fan wrote, while the other commented, "Amazing outfit and the way you shot this photo! So cool! " Another admirer commented, "That look is simply gorgeous," and most of them asked her to ''post more''.

Bella is one of those few models who looks gorgeous in anything she wears and there's hardly any outfit left that doesn't look good on her. Her Instagram pictures are filled with hot bikini photos, gorgeous dresses, flowing gowns, denims and leather pants and jackets, crop tops and stunning ensembles that highlights her stunning figure. She's surely a supermodel who is blessed with an amazing body and millions of women aspire to be like her and is a role model for women across all ages.

Bella rocks it in Paris

The supermodel landed in Paris a few hours ago and is all set to walk the ramp for Christian Dior. She also posted a picture on her Instagram story wearing the brands denim jacket and flaunted her g-string undies. Apart from work, she also visited several tourist spots in Paris and shared them all on her stories.