Bella Hadid has been teasing her followers for a week about starting her own business line with Chrome Hearts and several of them took wild guesses commenting that she might start her own fashion label, lingerie line, luxury hand bags and suiting. However, none of the guesses is right as Bella revealed that she's all set to launch her own eyewear line in collaboration with Chrome Hearts and shared the video on her Instagram handle.

The eyewear line is scheduled to launch on December 7, 2019 and will be available both on physical and online stores. She captioned her video as, ''Good morning. My Bella x @chromeheartsofficial eyewear , in stores 12/07. I hope you love them as much as we do... Extra special additions coming in the next few days... Working with you is heaven to me @laurielynnstark @jessejostark @saltystate @chromeheartsxbella.''

The video managed to raise the temperatures as Bella Hadid is seen sporting a jacket with open buttons and flaunting her blue bra. In other instances in the video, Bella is seen topless and covering her assets with her bare hands. Many followers commented saying that the idea of launching her own eyewear line is awesome and would definitely buy it when it's out on December 7.

Bella Hadid to release a music video?

It is reported that in a week's time, Bella Hadid will launch her eyewear line in grand style through a music video called Factory Girls and would star alongside model Jesse Jostark. The two were also seen in a studio posing for pictures in hot black pants and bra and matched their look with a cowboy hat.

We're all eagerly waiting for her music video to be out with Jesse Jostark and it's about time the 'guessing comments' come to an end. Bella's new eyewear line would surely be the game changer in the sunglasses industry, just like how Rihanna's new lingerie line Savage X Fenty is slowly yet steadily brought down the legendary brand Victoria's Secret.