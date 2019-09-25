The hot and stunning Bella Hadid never ceases to amaze hir fans with her fashion quotient and this time, the supermodel stunned everyone in a sheer orange top and paired it with white satin trousers. She looked incredible and made heads turn as the paparazzi couldn't have enough of beautiful lass.

Bella Hadid, who turns 23 in October, was at the Dior's star-studded party in Paris and the event was attended by the who's who of town including stars such as Jennifer Lawrence and Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton at the Paris' Caviar Kaspia restaurant on Tuesday night.

Staying true to her style, the beautiful Bella cinched in her tiny waist with a chic and drooly Christian Dior belt and boosted her height in a pair of white chunky lace-up shoes. She accessorised her look with a chunky chain silver necklace and flaunted her newly blonde locks.

Bella is on a roll and has been strutting her stuff in numerous high-profile catwalks during Fashion Month and her Instagram handle is brimming with pictures from Paris. She recently shared a picture standing underneath the iconic Eiffel Tower along with model and entrepreneur Devonlee Carlson and joked that the Eiffel Tower is her new apartment by captioning it, ''Our new French apartment.'' That's classic and fun-filled Bella right there for you!

The fun part at the Dior's afterparty came when Bella Hadid teamed up with the Dark Phoenix star Jennifer Lawrence to lead the arrivals and the girls had a gala time laughing and mingling with everyone.

Jennifer Lawrence also put on a stylish avatar in an oversized striped monochrome top and completed her look with a black miniskirt and leopard printed pumps. She accessorised her look with a black Christian Dior handbag and a labyrinth of gold necklaces down her monochrome top.

When the afterparty came to an end, Jennifer Lawrence took to Instagram and announced she's is partnering with Amazon Conservation, which unites science, innovation, and community to protect the Amazon rainforest, and will be making a donation to the charity as part of this collaboration.