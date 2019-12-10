Bella Hadid stunned in a completely see-through white top while in St. Barts on Sunday.

The model wore a matching set of white pants as she posed under a palm tree while friends snapped pics with their phones. Bella accessorized the look with some thin light pink sunglasses from her Hellz Bellz collab with Chrome Hearts.

Sporting minimal makeup, Bella wrote on social media site: "'Hellz Bellz' frames in light pink and silver from all z angles... @chromeheartsxbella @chromeheartsofficial My favorites .. these thangs go with everything....".

Instagram grab/Bella Hadid

The model has been pretty busy of late with BFF Kendall Jenner at Miami's Art Basel where the girls partied with Leonardo DiCaprio. Bella and Kendall were also joined by Kourtney Kardashian, 40, in Miami. Both Kendall and Bella were in St. Barts for the Dior Fashion show on Dec. 3. Kendall and Bella were seen lounging around and getting a tan in Miami. The two flaunted their toned legs as they set out for a jet ski ride. They were later joined by Kourtney.

Following this time in Miami, Bella was spotted with German fashion blogger Caroline Daur and Australian model Jordan Barrett.

Recently, Bella revealed that she's all set to launch her own eyewear line in collaboration with Chrome Hearts and shared the video on her Instagram handle. The eyewear line was launched on December 7, 2019 and is available both on physical and online stores.

She captioned her video as, ''Good morning. My Bella x @chromeheartsofficial eyewear , in stores 12/07. I hope you love them as much as we do... Extra special additions coming in the next few days... Working with you is heaven to me @laurielynnstark @jessejostark @saltystate @chromeheartsxbella.''

Bella maintains a balanced diet for her fitness, and she told Harper's BAZAAR Us in 2017 that she likes to start her day with either eggs or a bagel.

"If I have the morning off, I'll either make eggs and sausage and eat breakfast at home or go to the bagel store below my apartment," Hadid said. Lunch is usually "salmon or chicken and veggies."