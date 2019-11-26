Bella Hadid is in London, UK for a week and has been working every single day, posting several pictures and stories on her Instagram handle. The one that made jaws drop was her latest picture sporting the iconic 'bullet bra' and flaunted her incredible physique in the racy lingerie set while sipping a glass of bourbon, as she clicks a mirror selfie. She styled her hairdo with a high ponytail and kept blushed cheeks and a plump nude pout.

The bullet bra was first launched in the 50s and went out of the market as women preferred normal designs and the bra is now slowly making a comeback in the modern market with sky-high prices, as several lingerie brands are releasing it in limited editions. It is reported that the lingerie Bella is sporting is from Rihanna's Savage X Fenty.

Bella is all for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty

Bella Hadid walked the ramp for Victoria's Secret fashion show in 2018 and stunned everyone with her killer looks. However, all of that didn't last long as she recently hit out at the lingerie giant saying she ''never felt powerful'' walking the ramp for them and praised Rihanna's new lingerie line Savage X Fenty for allowing her to be whom she wants to be and not dictating the rules.

She said praising Savage X Fenty, ''For me, that was the first time on a runway that I felt really sexy. Because when I first did Fenty, I was doing other lingerie shows and I never felt powerful on a runway, like, in my underwear,'' and admitted that Rihanna gave her all the confidence she needed and made her feel powerful while walking the ramp.

Victoria's Secret Cancels It's 2019 Fashion Show

The iconic Victoria's Secret fashion show which draws millions of viewers worldwide has been cancelled for 2019 as the company is looking out for newer ways to market their products. It has received criticisms by many women around the globe for focusing on the 'perfect body' which women feel is absurd and unreal. It's now a reality check time for Victoria's Secret and we'll have to wait and watch how they plan to come out of these difficult times.