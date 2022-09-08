Believe in law of attraction for your success : Alex meurer

The story of Alex Meurer's success as a crypto trader is one such example. With no background in trading or a guide to help him navigate the marketplace, Alex single-handedly scaled up his career and is now helping millions to walk his path.

Alex hails from a normal family background in Bonn, Germany. With no one in his family to introduce him to different financial markets for investments, Alex figured he would be earning his living from a 9 to 5 job. That all changed when he was introduced to cryptocurrency. It was way back in 2010 when Alex came to know about Bitcoin and found his growing interest in the field. He, like many, tried mining it but wasn't immediately successful like he would have hoped.

His initial failure was due to his lack of knowledge about the industry, as Alex deduced later. Learning a little more from his first mistake, Alex tried mining Bitcoin again in 2013. At that time, Alex was in Paris because France had clear regulations, while Germany didn't have any. This time again, the coin failed. With every failure, Alex went on to gain more knowledge about the industry. He came to know about the rising price of Bitcoin and how the crypto exchange can be a profitable business for anyone who is looking for a good investment.

For the next three years, Alex successfully navigated the cryptocurrency market, learning the ins and outs of crypto trading. As his interest in the market grew, Alex tried exploring different business ventures in crypto trading and moved to Ukraine. He built his own crypto company from the ground up. This further broadened his knowledge about the market as he got to learn many new things about crypto that were unknown.

Within 10 months, he was able to multiply every single euro he invested in the crypto market. Before he knew it, Alex became a millionaire and a seasoned trader all by himself. His achievements were commendable, considering he had no guide or coach to help him understand the complexities surrounding crypto trading.

Alex is now focused on helping others to achieve similar success in trading for a financially secure future. He believes that educated investment decisions always lessen the chances of failure when it comes to investment ventures. To ensure no one repeats the mistakes that he initially made in his career as a crypto trader, Alex conducts technical chart analyses and uploads them on YouTube. He wants his followers to make well-informed decisions while trading to avoid huge losses.

Alex Meurer wants to continue his journey into crypto trading, exploring more opportunities that the market has to offer.