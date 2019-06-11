A recent statement from NASA has hinted that the space agency is all set to open the International Space Station (ISS) for people who wish to visit the space lab for tourism-related activities. Until now, the American space agency had allowed only certified astronauts at ISS. But now, NASA also made it clear that the space station will be opened for commercial and marketing activities in the future.

A report published in the New York Times reveals that spending a night in the International Space Station will be a very costly affair. As per the report, NASA will be charing private companies about US$35,000 per head for a night stay at the ISS. It should be noted that this amount is only for staying overnight in the ISS and travellers should pay an additional fee for transportation to and from the space station.

"NASA is opening the International Space Station for commercial business so US industry innovation and ingenuity can accelerate a thriving commercial economy in low-Earth orbit," NASA stated.

"This move comes as NASA focuses full speed ahead on its goal of landing the first woman and next man on the Moon by 2024, where American companies also will play an essential role in establishing a sustainable presence," the space agency added.

With this new revelation from NASA, it has become pretty clear that the space agency has announced these ventures to increase more profit in the coming years. Later this month, the space agency will also seek proposals for adding a module to the space station that is owned and operated by a private company.

Astronauts from various countries have been conducting experiments for the past 18 years, and until now, their efforts have given valuable information to humans in areas such as human research, biology, and physical science, as well as advanced technology development.

"New opportunities are needed to move beyond research and development, and the station will play an essential role in enabling those opportunities for new commercial markets needed to build a sustainable ecosystem in low-Earth orbit," added NASA.