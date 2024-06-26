Belgium vs Ukraine Live Streaming: How to Watch the Euro 2024 Match Online in US, UK and India

For the first time in the history of the European Championship, a group of four teams reaches the final matchday with each team having three points. Belgium and Ukraine are set to give their all, while Slovakia and Romania are also in contention for qualification in Group E. Belgium faces Ukraine on June 26 at Stuttgart Arena in Germany.

This high-stakes match is set to be an exciting encounter, with both teams battling to secure their spot in the knockout stages. A loss could mean elimination for either Belgium or Ukraine, both of whom entered the tournament as favorites to advance. Here's all you need to know about the match.

Do or Die Clash

Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku will be aiming to score his first goal of the tournament, having had three goals disallowed for offside so far. Although all teams in Group E have three points, Ukraine is currently at the bottom due to their heavy 3-0 defeat to Romania. Even with four points, Ukraine might not secure a spot in the top three.

There are likely to be goals from both sides in this match, and given the unpredictable nature of Group E so far, anything can happen.

However, Belgium should eventually capitalize on their numerous chances in front of goal, as Ukraine tends to concede at a high rate.

Ukraine has a tendency to score late in games, both in Euro qualifying and in this tournament.

On the other hand, Belgium has shown a lack of focus towards the end of matches, which could make things tense. Nevertheless, Belgium has the quality to advance and now is the time for them to prove it. Where they go from here, however, remains highly uncertain.

When and Where

The Belgium vs Ukraine Euro 2024 match will be played at the Stuttgart Arena, Stuttgart, Germany, on Wednesday, Jun 26 at 5pm BST/ 12pm ET/ 9am PT/ 9.30pm IST.

How to Live Stream

United States: The Belgium vs Ukraine Euro 2024 match will be broadcast live on the FOX networks, including Fox Sports. You can live stream the Belgium vs Ukraine match on Fubo.

United Kingdom: The Belgium vs Ukraine Euro 2024 match will be broadcast on ITV1/ ITVX and BBC One and livestreaming will be available on BBC iPlayer.

India: The Belgium vs Ukraine Euro 2024 match will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network's TV channels in India.

Live streaming of the Belgium vs Ukraine Euro 2024 match will be available on SonyLIV app and website.