Belgium vs Slovakia Live Streaming: How to Watch the Euro 2024 Match Online in the US, UK and India

The UEFA Euro 2024 championship will see three matches where six teams from two different groups compete on Monday, June 17, showcasing the final set of new faces in the tournament. The matches will feature teams like Romania, Ukraine, Slovakia, Belgium, Austria, and France, as the tournament gathers stream.

Rejuvenated Belgium aims to erase the memories of a disappointing 2022 World Cup, which was plagued by both on- and off-field issues. They aim to extend their 15-match unbeaten streak in their European Championship Group E opener against Slovakia on Monday. However, it won't be that easy. Here's everything you need to know about the Belgium vs Slovakia Euro 2024 match.

Belgium Aims for a Solid Start

Belgium's golden generation suffered a setback with a first-round exit in Qatar, but with new talent and energy, they have remained unbeaten since Domenico Tedesco became coach in February last year.

Slovakia, under Italian coach Francesco Calzona, recorded two 4-0 victories over San Marino and Wales in their warm-up matches. However, facing Belgium will present a greater challenge.

Veteran midfielder Juraj Kucka has recovered from a shoulder injury that sidelined him since April, and center-back Denis Vavro has overcome a minor muscle issue and is ready to play.

Belgium is racing against the clock to ensure key defenders Arthur Theate and Jan Vertonghen are fit for their opener. Additionally, veteran Axel Witsel, who was brought out of retirement and moved from midfield to center-back, is doubtful after sustaining an injury during training on Friday.

Fullback Thomas Meunier is confirmed to be out for Monday's match, potentially leaving Tedesco with limited defensive options.

Belgium and Slovakia have faced each other three times before, with their most recent encounter in 2013 ending in a 2-1 win for Belgium at home. The two prior matches both ended in a 1-1 draw.

When and Where

The Belgium vs Slovakia Euro 2024 Group E match will be played at the Waldstadion in Frankfurt, Germany, on Monday, Jun 17 at 5pm BST/ 9am ET/ 9.30pm IST.

How to Watch Online

United States: The Belgium vs Slovakia Euro 2024 Group E Euro 2024 match will be broadcast live on the FOX networks, including Fox Sports. You can live stream the Spain vs Croatia match on Fubo.

United Kingdom: The Belgium vs Slovakia Euro 2024 Group E match will be broadcast on ITV1/ ITVX and BBC One and livestreaming will be available on BBC iPlayer.

India: The Belgium vs Slovakia Euro 2024 Group E match will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network's TV channels in India.

Live streaming of the Belgium vs Slovakia Euro 2024 Group E match will be available on SonyLIV app and website.