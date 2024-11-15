Belgium vs Italy Live Streaming: How to Watch the UEFA Nations League Match Online in the US, UK and India

High-flying Italy, aiming to secure a top spot in UEFA Nations League Group A2, will put their ambitions to the test against a struggling Belgium side on Thursday, November 14. The high-stakes match will take place at Brussels' King Baudouin Stadium, where both teams are in desperate need of three points, though their motivations differ.

Belgium's chances of clinching a playoff spot have all but waned despite a solid start. Domenico Tedesco's squad heads into the second-to-last round in Group A2 sitting third, five points behind second-placed France. Now, with only six points left in play, anything short of a win in Brussels will leave them facing a relegation playoff.

Both Teams Desperate to Win

This scenario is a stark contrast to Belgium's high hopes in the past decade. As they move beyond their trophyless "golden generation," De Rode Duivels have seen their global standing slip, falling from the top of FIFA's men's rankings in September 2018 to sixth ahead of this eagerly anticipated clash.

While Italy ranks three spots below Belgium in the FIFA standings, they go into this match with confidence. A single point would ensure them a place in the quarter-finals for a third consecutive Nations League campaign. However, Luciano Spalletti's team seems fully intent on capturing the top spot.

Having achieved this feat in the last two Nations League cycles, and remaining unbeaten in their first four Group A2 matches (W3, D1), Italy looks poised to arrive in Brussels determined to finish the job before a crucial top-of-the-table matchup against France next weekend.

When and Where

The Belgium vs Italy UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match will be played at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, Belgium, on Nov 14 at 8:45 PM local time, 7:45 PM BST, 2:45 PM ET and 1:15 AM IST (Nov 15).

How to Livestream

United States: The Belgium vs Italy UEFA Nations League match will be aired on Fox Sports 2.

The Belgium vs Italy UEFA Nations League will be live streamed on Fubo, Sling TV and Fox Sports App.

United Kingdom: No TV channels in the UK are showing the Belgium vs Italy UEFA Nations League match live. However, the game will be broadcast for free on ViaPlay International's YouTube channel.

India: The Belgium vs Italy UEFA Nations League match will be aired live on the Sony Sports Network. The match will also be live-streamed on the SonyLiv app and website.