Belgium vs France Live Streaming: How to Watch the UEFA Nations League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Belgium will face France in a crucial UEFA Nations League A Group A2 clash at Koning Boudewijnstadion on Monday, October 14. This match could be decisive in determining who secures second place and moves on to the quarterfinals, with the loser potentially heading to the relegation playoffs.

Belgium, currently in third place with four points, recently played to a 2-2 draw against Italy, taking advantage of a red card given to Italy's captain. France, sitting in the second spot with six points, showed their attacking power in a 4-1 victory over Israel. Despite injuries to key players like Kevin De Bruyne and Kylian Mbappé, both teams will field strong lineups.

Decisive Match for Quarterfinals

Lois Openda has a big opportunity to shine in Romelu Lukaku's absence. The forward has scored four goals in six Bundesliga matches this season and netted 28 goals across all competitions for RB Leipzig last year. French fans are familiar with Openda, as he played a key role in Lens' qualification for the Champions League before his move to Germany.

Belgium has struggled against France in recent years, losing their last four meetings.

France, on the other hand, bounced back from their opening matchday loss to Italy with two consecutive wins, climbing to second place.

Bradley Barcola, who has been in excellent form for Paris Saint-Germain with six goals in seven Ligue 1 matches, also scored his second international goal.

Barcola is likely to get another chance to feature in an attack missing Mbappé due to injury. Marcus Thuram, Christopher Nkunku, and Randal Kolo Muani are competing for a place at center-forward.

France has dominated this fixture, winning the last four encounters and remaining unbeaten in competitive games against Belgium since the 1981 World Cup. This streak includes knocking Belgium out of Euro 2024 in the Round of 16 earlier this summer.

When and Where

The Belgium vs France UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match will be played at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, Belgium, on Oct 14 at 8:45 PM local time, 7:45 PM BST, 2:45 PM ET and 12:15 AM IST (Oct 15).

How to Livestream

United States: The Belgium vs France UEFA Nations League match will be aired on Fox Sports 2.

The Belgium vs France UEFA Nations League will be live streamed on Fubo, Sling TV and Fox Sports App.

United Kingdom: No TV channels in the UK are showing the Belgium vs France UEFA Nations League match live. However, the game will be broadcast for free on ViaPlay International's YouTube channel.

India: The Belgium vs France UEFA Nations League match will be aired live on the Sony Sports Network. The match will also be live-streamed on the SonyLiv app and website.