Belgium vs Croatia Live Streaming: How to Watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup Match Online from Anywhere

It's going to be a "Thrilling Thursday" for football fans. As many as seven teams from Groups E and F might advance to the Round of 16 in the 2022 Fifa World Cup. Germany, Spain and Belgium, three of the best teams in the tournament and contenders for the title, are still not sure about a place in the second after suffering some shock defeats in their earlier matches.

Belgium, who will play their final group match against Croatia, can't afford to lose in order to advance to the Round of 16. Croatia, however, are in a better position to reach the second round. The Belgium vs Croatia 2022 World Cup match will be played at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium -- Al Rayyan, Qatar, on Thursday. Here's how to watch the Belgium vs Croatia 2022 World Cup match.

Must-Win Situation for Belgium

Belgium came into the World Cup as one of the favorites, with a world no. 3 ranking. They started the journey on a positive note but after a shock defeat against Morocco now face the prospect of elimination.

Walid Regragui's men dominated the proceedings and made their presence felt throughout the game. All of this pressure paid off when Romain Saiss finally opened the goal in the 73rd minute. Morocco eventually won by his team thanks to a late goal from Zakaria Aboukhlal.

The Belgian team, led by Roberto Martinez, has been everything but convincing this year, and some could even argue that they were lucky to beat Canada in their opening group match and earn three points because Alphonso Davies missed a penalty.

The Red Devils currently sit in third place, one point behind Croatia and Morocco in the top two heading into their final group fixture.

The 2018 runners-up Croatia, however, are in lot better position having won one and drawn one. The Checkered Ones could advance to the second round with a draw or even a loss while Belgium, the third-placed nation in 2018, need to win to stand any realistic hope of advancing after they lost to Morocco.

Here's how to watch the all-important Belgium vs Croatia 2022 World Cup match.

When and Where

The Belgium vs. Croatia 2022 FIFA World Cup Group F match will be played at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium -- Al Rayyan, Qatar on December 1 (Thursday). The match starts at 18:00 pm local / 10:00 am ET / 15:00 pm GMT / 8:30 pm IST/ 02:00 am (Dec 2) AEDT.

How to Live Stream

The Belgium vs. Croatia 2022 FIFA World Cup match will be broadcast on television and also live streamed across the globe.

United States and Canada

United States: Fans in the United States can watch Belgium vs. Croatia 2022 FIFA World Cup match live on FOX network and FS1 (English) and Telemundo (Spanish).

Live streaming of the match will be on Vidgo, Fubo, Sling TV, Peacock TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

Canada: The Belgium vs. Croatia 2022 FIFA World Cup match will be broadcast live on CTV/TSN, TSN2. in Canada.

South America

Brazil: The Belgium vs. Croatia 2022 FIFA World Cup match will be aired live on Globo TV, which has the exclusive rights for all the 64 matches to be played.

Argentina: Fans in Argentina can watch the Belgium vs. Croatia 2022 FIFA World Cup match on TyC Sports.

Mexico: Telivisa will broadcast the Belgium vs. Croatia 2022 FIFA World Cup match in Mexico.

Europe

UK: The BBC will broadcast the Belgium vs. Croatia 2022 FIFA World Cup match live in the United Kingdom. The BBC has signed a new agreement with the FIFA securing the shared exclusive rights for BBC and ITV that will allow fans to watch the match for free on television.

Rest of Europe: The EBU (European Broadcasting Union) has signed a new deal with FIFA securing all exclusive media rights for the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Europe. The deal covers the rights for 37 countries in Europe.

France: Fans can watch the Belgium vs. Croatia 2022 FIFA World Cup match live on Yle and beIN Sports. Fans can also watch the live stream of the match on the beIN Sports app.

Germany: The Belgium vs. Croatia 2022 FIFA World Cup match will be broadcast on ARD, ZDF and Deutesch Telecom in Germany.

Spain: Mediapro, RTVE will be airing the Belgium vs. Croatia 2022 FIFA World Cup match in Spain. Live streaming of the match will be on RTVE app.

Italy: The Belgium vs. Croatia 2022 FIFA World Cup match will be aired live in Italy on RAI 1. The opening ceremony can also be live-streamed on RAI's website and app.

Netherlands and Belgium: Fans in Belgium can watch the match on VRT, RTBF, while in Netherlands the it will be aired on NOS.

Portugal: The Belgium vs. Croatia 2022 FIFA World Cup match will be aired live on RTP and the live streaming will be available on the RTP app.

Asia

India: The Belgium vs. Croatia 2022 FIFA World Cup match will be broadcast on Sports18 and Sports18 HD for those watching on TV. The match will be streamed on the JioCinema app in India.

Fans can watch the Belgium vs. Croatia 2022 FIFA World Cup match on the JioCinema app for free without a subscription.

The entire Indian sub-continent can watch Belgium vs. Croatia 2022 FIFA World Cup match on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD, while the live stream will be available on the JioCinema app.

Singapore: The Belgium vs. Croatia 2022 FIFA World Cup match will be aired live on StarHub's TV+ and IPTV platforms (Ch251 and Ch252); Singtel TV, Singtel TV GO (Ch141 and Ch142) and CAST. Some of the matches including the Belgium vs. Croatia 2022 FIFA World Cup match will be aired free on Mediacorp's Channel 5. The match will be live-streamed on the meWATCH streaming service.

MENA Region: The Belgium vs. Croatia 2022 FIFA World Cup match will be aired live on Al Jazeera across 23 regions and countries.

Thailand: The Belgium vs. Croatia 2022 FIFA World Cup match will be aired on Klikdaily, while it will be live-streamed on Emtek.

South Korea: The match will be broadcast on SBS and KBS. Live streaming of the Belgium vs. Croatia 2022 FIFA World Cup match will be available on the MBC app.

Oceania

Australia: Belgium vs. Croatia 2022 FIFA World Cup match will be aired live on SBS and SBS VICELAND in Australia. The gala will also be streamed online via SBS On Demand.