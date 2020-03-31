The president of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko stated on Tuesday that apatient who had tested positive for the deadly coronavirus or COVID-19 had died becoming the first reported death in the country due to the virus outbreak, the Belta news agency reported.

Coronavirus crisis

Belarus had 152 confirmed cases as of Monday. The coronavirus outbreak has created a major stir around the world claiming the lives of more than 37,000 people globally whereas infecting over 600,000 people worldwide. The outbreak has been described as a pandemic by the WHO and the new epicentre is USA.

The virus which originated from the city of Wuhan in Hubei province of China is spreading like wildfire all over the world and has infected more than 180 countries. The scientists are researching to find a cure for the respiratory illness and it may time some time to get one.

(With agency inputs)