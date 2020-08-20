Ray Pang Si Heng grew up in Asian culture in Singapore. He completed his education from River Valley High School and graduated with a Bachelor of Business, from Monash University, Australia.

Ray has a rebellious and outspoken personality and that gained him a reputation in school. "Having a reputation will result in people having a polarizing opinion of you", Ray said. Ray had loyal friends, but also haters that hated him to the bone. He learned from these real-life experiences, "I knew how to handle the negative comments of other people and came to understand that life is not about pleasing everyone, it's about finding your tribe of people who you can trust and truly care about you." Ray stated.

His football experiences during college led to him discovering his potential as a leader. He was hired in a FinTech start-up after graduating from University, "Even though I was given the role of being a "marketing associate", I was doing so many things - operations, finance, partnerships, executive meetings, strategy sessions, and so many more. As I was wearing different hats in an innovative environment, I felt like my brain and my soul was firing on all four cylinders and I was operating like a madman every single day like it was nothing." Ray remarked.

However, due to financial issues the company had to lay him off in August 2019. He then decided to look for skills he can acquire to start creating multiple sources of income. "After realizing that putting my future and my situations at the mercy of just one company and whatnot, I quickly concluded that I had to find a way to make money in any condition. And I knew I had to make money in different ways so that whenever one source gets cut off and when things don't go according to plan, I could still live comfortably." Ray said.

At present, the 25-year-old has an income close to $100k/month and owns/co-owns multiple businesses.

The Addicted2Success Academy stands as a world-class self-development education platform that offers the ability for ambitious entrepreneurs, coaches, speakers, and aspiring online influencers to jump inside a mastermind to learn directly from all the world-class elites.

Speaker Agency helps coaches, speakers, thought-leaders, build, grow, and dominate in their industry online using relationship-driven business developments, marketing, sales strategies, and teams.

Addicted2Fitness is an online fitness & lifestyle platform + App where people can learn the essential 6-pillars of health where education, training, and community is all in one place.

When asked about his vision and mission, Ray said, "MY MISSION is to impact 10,000+ people in their late teens and early 20s to unleash their inner genius so that they can live their desired life that was robbed from them by the chains of overwhelming societal pressure and conformity.