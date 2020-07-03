Beijing, beginning from Saturday, will no longer need few residents seeking to travel out of China capital to show proof of being tested negative for the coronavirus or COVID-19, a municipal official mentioned.

Given the declining number of coronavirus cases in the current outbreak, residents from low-risk areas no longer need to provide evidence that they have tested negative, Pan Xuhong, spokesman of the Beijing Public Security Bureau, said at a regular news conference.

Beijing Relaxes COVID-19 Restrictions

Beijing has reported 331 confirmed cases in the current outbreak since mid-June. To stem the spread of the virus, residents from high and medium-risk areas have been banned from leaving the city. Until now, residents from low-risk areas, or areas with no confirmed cases for at least two weeks, needed to test negative if they wished to travel out of Beijing.

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times infecting more than 10.8 million people globally and claiming the lives of over 520,000 people worldwide in more than 170 countries.

