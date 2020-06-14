Beijing city reported eight new coronavirus or COVID-19 cases in the first seven hours of June 14, as reported by the city official on Sunday. The city is currently witnessing a rise in deadly novel virus cases.

Beijing health official Pang Xinghuo said at a second press conference on Sunday that these eight cases are all linked to the Xinfadi market, a major food wholesale market in the city's southwestern Fengtai district. All 43 cases in Beijing reported in the previous three days were also linked to the market.

Beijing Struggles With COVID-19

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times infecting more than 7.7 million people globally and claiming the lives of over 430,000 people in more than 170 countries.

The virus that probably originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan located in the Hubei province is currently spreading like wildfire. The US is the worst affected country followed by Brazil and Russia.

