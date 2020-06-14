Close
Where is Chinas patient zero?

Beijing city reported eight new coronavirus or COVID-19 cases in the first seven hours of June 14, as reported by the city official on Sunday. The city is currently witnessing a rise in deadly novel virus cases.

Beijing health official Pang Xinghuo said at a second press conference on Sunday that these eight cases are all linked to the Xinfadi market, a major food wholesale market in the city's southwestern Fengtai district. All 43 cases in Beijing reported in the previous three days were also linked to the market.

Beijing Struggles With COVID-19

Coronavirus
Mobile photo taken on Feb. 14, 2020 shows Gao Yongzhe and Huang Wenli talking with patients at "Wuhan Livingroom" in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. Doctor Gao Yongzhe and nurse Huang Wenli are a couple working at the frontline against the novel coronavirus. Although they both spend all day at "Wuhan Livingroom", a temporary hospital, the busy couple barely had time to meet each other. On Feb. 14, under the arrangement of the hospital, the couple met and had a lunch together. As Huang put it, it was their special and meaningful 23rd Valentine's Day even though there was no flower and gift. (Photo by Gao Xiang/Xinhua) Xinhua/IANS

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times infecting more than 7.7 million people globally and claiming the lives of over 430,000 people in more than 170 countries.

The virus that probably originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan located in the Hubei province is currently spreading like wildfire. The US is the worst affected country followed by Brazil and Russia.

(With agency inputs)