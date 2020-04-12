The schools in Beijing which were closed due to the coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak are going to reopen for the senior high school students and the senior middle school students, state broadcaster CCTV reported on Sunday while citing a spokesperson of the Beijing Municipal Education Commission.

Schools to reopen in Beijing

Senior high school students are set to return to campus on April 27, and senior students at middle schools will return to campus on May 11, said spokesman Li Yi at a press conference, according to the CCTV report.

The deadly virus outbreak which originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan of the Hubei province has spread to more than 170 countries around the world infecting over 1.7 million people globally and claiming the lives of more than 100,000 people worldwide.

