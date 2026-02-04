Beijing Fossil Found by 12-Year-Old Reveals First Middle Jurassic Amphibian Footprints in Asia

A fossil discovered by a 12-year-old in Beijing has helped close a significant gap in Asia's Middle Jurassic fossil record, with researchers confirming it as the region's first known amphibian footprint from the period.

The findings were published last week in the peer-reviewed journal Ichnos, after the young discoverer, Ni Jingchen, an elementary school student, shared images of the fossil online. The footprints were found during an outing with his parents in Beijing's Mentougou District.

Ni's post drew the attention of Associate Professor Xing Lida from the China University of Geosciences, who later led a research team to examine the site. Subsequent investigations confirmed that the fossil dated back about 160 million years to the Middle Jurassic era.

Prior to this discovery, trace fossils from the Middle Jurassic in Asia had largely been limited to dinosaur and turtle tracks, with no documented evidence of amphibians. The newly identified prints therefore provide the first proof that small, land-adapted amphibians inhabited the region during that time.

The fossil comprises two small footprints believed to belong to the same animal. One is a four-toed front footprint measuring about 1.5cm in length, while the other is thought to be a hind footprint.

Researchers used 3D scanning technology to create detailed digital models of the tracks, allowing for precise analysis and comparison with known fossil prints.

Based on these comparisons, the team concluded that the footprints were most likely made by early land-adapted amphibians from the Salamandroidea suborder, which includes modern salamanders and axolotls and represents the most diverse group of tailed vertebrates today.

The discovery suggests that these amphibians lived alongside lush vegetation such as ferns, ginkgoes and cycads in a marsh-like environment in what is now Beijing during the Middle Jurassic period.

Calling the find significant beyond its scientific value, Prof Xing said the study demonstrates the importance of public involvement in scientific discovery. He added that it highlights how non-professionals, especially young people, can contribute meaningfully to natural science and underscores the need to protect fossil sites and pay closer attention to geological features in the field.