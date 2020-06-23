The mass testing of the new coronavirus or COVID-19 in Beijing is going to enter a 'fast track' soon as the city's testing capacity expands, a senior municipal health authority official mentioned on Tuesday.

Beijing can now administer more than 300,000 nucleic acid tests per day compared with 40,000 in March, Zhang Hua, deputy director at the Beijing Municipal Health Commission, told reporters. Beijing had taken samples from 2.95 million people between June 12 and June 22, Zhang said.

Beijing to Increase Coronavirus Testing

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times infecting more than 9.1 million people globally and claiming the lives of over 472,000 people worldwide in over 170 countries.

The virus that probably originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan located in the Hubei province is currently spreading like wildfire. The US is the worst affected nation followed by Brazil and Russia.

(With agency inputs)