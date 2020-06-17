A city official of Beijing stated on Wednesday that the city cannot rule out the probability that the number of the coronavirus or COVID-19 cases is going to stay at the current levels for some time in the city.

Pang Xinghuo, a senior official for the Beijing disease control authority, said the COVID-19 epidemic was still growing in the city. The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times infecting more than 8.1 million people worldwide and claiming the lives of more than 443,000 people globally in more than 170 countries.

COVID-19 Crisis

The virtue that probably originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan located in the Hubei province is currently spreading like wildfire. The US is the worst affected nation followed by Brazil and Russia.

Scientists are currently working to find a cure for the deadly disease as the countries had previously imposed strict lockdowns to curb the spread of the virus. The major nations are slowly resuming the economic activities to get back on track.

