The capital of China Beijing city's government raised its coronavirus or COVID-19 emergency response level to II from III, as per the stage media as the nation witnesses resurgence of novel virus cases.

The Chinese capital has been battling with a fresh outbreak of the new coronavirus, with more than 100 new cases confirmed in recent days. The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times infecting more than eight million people globally claiming the lives of over 437,000 people globally.

COVID-19 in Beijing

The virus that probably originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan located in the Huberi province is currently spreading like wildfire and has infected people in more than 170 countries.

The scientists are currently working to create a cvaccvine for the deadly virus as the nations had previously imposed strict lockdowns to contain the spread of the deadly novel virus. The US is the worst affected country followed by Brazil and Russia.

