Behind Your Touch Episode 7: How to Watch, Airdate, Spoilers, Preview, and More

Behind Your Touch episode 7 will air on JTBC Saturday (September 2) at 10:30 pm KST. The chapter will focus on the mysteries surrounding Kim Sun Woo. People in Mujin, including detective Moon Jang Yeol and veterinarian Bong Ye Boon, always felt comfortable interacting with the friendly outsider. The villagers may see a different side of him in the new episode.

People in Korea can watch the drama on TV or the official website of the broadcasting channel. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, Philippines, Ireland, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, France, Finland, Ecuador, Spain, and the UK, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Netflix.

The mini-series revolves around the life of a veterinarian named Bong Ye Boon. She lives in a crime-free village called Mujin with her grandfather and aunt. Her life changes after she gets a supernatural ability to see the past lives of people and animals. An unpleasant encounter with a detective named Moon Jang Yeol turns her life upside down. She becomes a part of every investigation in the village. The detective seeks her help to solve the cases.

Here is everything about the seventh episode of Behind Your Touch, like the airdate, spoilers, preview, and streaming details.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

The seventh episode of this fantasy romance drama will air on JTBC on Saturday (September 2) at 10:30 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or the official website of the broadcasting channel. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, and Mexico, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on Netflix.

Here are the International Air Timings of Behind Your Touch Episode 7:

US - 9:30 am

Canada - 9:30 am

Australia - 11:00 pm

New Zealand - 1:30 pm

Japan - 10:30 pm

Mexico - 8:30 am

Brazil - 10:30 am

Saudi Arabia - 4:30 pm

India - 7:00 pm

Indonesia - 8:30 pm

Singapore - 10:00 pm

China - 9:30 pm

Europe - 3:30 pm

France - 3:30 pm

Spain - 3:30 pm

UK - 2:30 pm

South Africa - 3:30 pm

Philippines - 10:00 pm

Spoilers

After watching the heartbreaking cliffhanger of episode 6, the viewers are curious to know what lies ahead for the detective and the veterinarian. The preview for this week shows the duo working together on a murder case. They will try to find out who stabbed the young man. The promo video features Kim Sun Woo as the prime suspect. Is he a serial killer?

EXO member Suho described his character as someone who veiled in mystery. The viewers will learn more about this friendly outsider in the upcoming episode. If Kim Sun Woo does not come clean about the crimes, he may end up behind bars.

"Sun Woo, who boasts handsome looks and a caring personality, is a character who is veiled in mystery. He is a part-timer at a convenience store who exudes a mysterious aura, so I pondered a lot and tried my best to imbue every line of dialogue with meaning while acting," the EXO member said.