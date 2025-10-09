Behind the Screens: The UX Designer Shaping Digital Finance

From eating, shopping to commuting, traveling, and managing money, nearly everything we do each day depends on digital platforms. And these online experiences have never felt smoother. They are intuitive, beautifully structured, and remarkably responsive. But how do these seamless digital journeys come to life? What kind of effort lies behind every button, flow, or interaction that feels intuitive the moment you use it?

Behind those platforms are User Experience (UX) designers whose efforts often stay out of view. Among them is Franky Wang, a senior UX designer at JPMorgan Chase. With over 45 million users engaging with Chase's credit card ecosystem, Wang has helped lead the redesign of the Ultimate Rewards dashboard and other high-impact features that have quietly transformed how people interact with their money.

Born in China, Wang started studying fine art at age eight, eventually earning a degree in Interaction Design from the Central Academy of Fine Arts one of China's most prestigious institutions. There, he developed a rigorous foundation in visual composition and design systems. Later, at Parsons School of Design in New York, he expanded that foundation into a global, tech-forward practice, earning a Master of Fine Arts in Design and Technology.

In 2023, Wang led the end-to-end UX redesign of the Chase Ultimate Rewards redemption dashboard. His focus was on streamlining the user journey, clarifying content, and directly addressing known pain points. The results were clear: A 20% increase in click-through rates and a 14% drop in customer service calls. The redesign touched tens of millions of users and made the redemption process easier, clearer, and more trustworthy.

While the process may look simple on the surface, delivering this kind of product requires far more than just visual polish it demands deep UX expertise, careful listening, and thoughtful execution. Wang's approach begins with real users. He spoke directly with a wide range of customers, from retirees and recent graduates to young children visiting with their parents. Such in-depth research often uncovers the real needs of users that go beyond what data alone can reveal.

Turning those insights into effective design takes precision. Wang is known for pixel-perfect execution, meticulous documentation, and inclusive collaboration across teams. He combines empathy with craft, and reflects that in both user-facing experiences and internal workflows. That balance is what makes his design solutions consistently strong. "These moments reminded me that inclusive design isn't about checking boxes," Wang reflects. "It's about truly seeing the people you design for, and expanding your sense of who they are."

Moreover, large-scale projects like this rarely unfold smoothly. Under tight timelines and with limited resources, Wang didn't wait for conditions to improve. Instead, he proactively explored multiple design directions and personally led rapid user testing to validate decisions. The project launched on time and met expectations a testament to his adaptive thinking and ability to lead through ambiguity.

"I see UX design as a meaningful bridge between technology and human experience," Wang explains. "You begin with user needs, but you don't ignore business goals or technical constraints. I treat those as design parameters, not obstacles."

That mindset came into play during enhancements to the cash-back redemption flow on Chase's platform. Faced with a common tension users wanted a quick, simple process, while the business needed to manage operational costs he proposed a solution that was both thoughtful and effective. He introduced a pause moment just before final redemption, encouraging users to consider higher-value alternatives such as gift cards or point transfers. Many users chose these options willingly, leading to higher satisfaction and better alignment with the company's goals. It was a clear demonstration of how thoughtful UX design can create measurable value for both users and the business.

Franky Wang's work may not come with a spotlight, but its impact is unmistakable. Every click, pause, and interaction he touches carries his quiet intent: that the design should serve the user, not the other way around. In a world increasingly defined by digital complexity, his mission remains refreshingly simple to make the online world feel more human, one experience at a time.