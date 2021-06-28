Beautykart to accentuate commerce of beauty in India

Gone are the days of Indians not having enough skincare and wearing makeup only for going to the office or occasions. With the increase in Maskne, people are magnetized towards skincare.

Need we say one of the few good things it brought is for the people to realize their skincare. With enough time to not rush to the office and come back to sleep, the pandemic gave them the time to make skincare a hobby and habit. Irrespective of trends or needs, One must take care of one skin on a daily basis. Skin acts as a medium to many functions that run and sustain the health of the body.

Many even took to posting TikTok videos, and millions watch it during their free time.

It has also increased skincare awareness for people to add to their daily routine. It has brought a huge rise in India's sales of skincare products in line with the developed countries. And with over 600 million youth population in India, skincare becoming a hobby is to continue even in the post-pandemic times.

In another scenario, Transit has stopped and Stores are still not operating in full capacity. Ecommerce retailers have realized the opportunity to step in. Recently, Beautykart, a middle east based beauty retailer announced that it will be launching its full swing operations in India. The brand's product portfolio includes skincare brands of Korean, Japanese and French origin namely Dr Jart, Biologique recherché, I'm from and others respectively. Further, They offer sealed and secured packaging services to avoid the damage caused to products in transit. Further, the brand is in talks to affiliate with a few Indian brands to diversify their products catalogue.